Modi govt makes concerted efforts to deal with any possible ill-will against India post Operation Sindoor

The central government’s plan to send as many as 51 political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers from across party lines to tour the world with India’s message aimed at clearing any possible doubt concerning Operation Sindoor, has largely been appreciated by all concerned with security expert Qamar Agha saying, “it’s required to mobilise international support for India’s cause at this juncture”.

“It’s being done to clear India’s stand on the whole issue,” Agha, a security expert, told The Statesman, adding that “it would help India immensely as misinformation, in case there’s any, would be set aside by the country’s concerted efforts.

Advertisement

He, while interacting with the newspaper, expressed satisfaction over the way India is dealing with any possible fallout of its military response against terror groups aided and sponsored by Pakistan.

Advertisement

“The government at the centre is doing it in a very effective manner, and we hope India’s point of view would be understood by the international community,” Agha felt.

To a query on senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor being included in to head one such group, Agha expressed confidence and said a leader like him, who has worked with several international organisations, “would prove an asset” in explaining India’s opinion on the matter.

“Pakistan’s plan to unite countries in the name of Islam would not work as people know what this nation has been doing for decades,” he added.

“At times, Pakistani nationals working in other countries suffer, even if they are innocent, because of the bad general impression of the country,” he noted, saying that many such Pakistanis project themselves as “Indians” to continue with their jobs peacefully in the foreign land.

Agha said even the countries that have a huge population of Muslims have understood the game plan of Pakistan, and are not ready to buy its theory of uniting in the name of Islam.

“Leaders and even the general public in this age of communication know well who is doing what to whom. That’s why Pakistan gets humiliated now and then on the international stage,” the New Delhi-based security expert told this reporter.

Meanwhile, to explain the matter in detail to the world and to bring the friendly countries on the same page with all required clarity, the Union government has decided to send all-party delegations to various countries to meet the world leaders.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other senior ministers and political leaders, have been making statements on the issue almost every day to clear the air concerning the conflict, which was imposed on India by Pakistan.

The world perhaps had the idea that India’s patience had already been tested beyond limits, and this time around, the Narendra Modi government would respond hard to the terrorist organisations and their supporters.

And it did, and the world witnessed it when US Vice President J D Vance, in the middle of the conflict, stated that a potential war between India and Pakistan would be “none of our business”

The Modi government has made it clear to the international community that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and if there’s any attack from Pakistan, the Indian military operation would be resumed in no time.

The delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including member countries of the United Nations Security Council in the days to come.

MPs from different political parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats have been included in these groups by the union government. They would project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, sources in the government said. They will carry forth India’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the world, they added.

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, JD-U’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde would lead the seven delegations.

India’s collective resolve will show the world the importance of standing united against terrorism, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told media persons.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, in a social media post, said that India stands as one-proud, strong and unwavering in its commitment to combating terrorism.

Terrorism, a global issue that has affected even the most powerful countries in the world, including the United States, has once again come to the world’s centre stage with India declaring a renewed mission against the menace.

“Any terror attack would be considered as an act of war,” the Narendra Modi government declared recently.

India hitting targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, has brought back dark memories of senseless killings by terrorists in several parts of the world.

Pakistan, which has the set trend of producing and protecting terrorists, has been hit hard as India launched “precise and measured” strikes on the terror hubs on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in response to the Pahalgam massacre that grabbed the world’s attention.