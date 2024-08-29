Modi govt hasn’t done anything concrete to prevent crimes against women: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of not doing anything concrete in the last 10 years to prevent crimes against women.

Expressing concern over the incidents of crime against women in the country, Kharge in a post on X wrote, “Any injustice done to our women is intolerable, painful and highly condemnable. We need to ensure equal rights for the daughter, not Beti Bachao (campaign). Women do not need protection, they need a fear-free environment.”

“Every hour 43 crimes against women are recorded in the country. Every day, there are 22 crimes that are registered from women and children of the most vulnerable Dalit-Tribal community of our country. There are countless crimes that go unreported due to fear, intimidation and social reasons,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speeches, the Congress chief said, “Prime Minister Modi ji has talked about women’s safety many times in his speeches from the Red Fort, but his government has not done anything concrete in the last 10 years to prevent crimes against women.”

“Will painting ‘Beti Bachao’ on every wall bring social change, or will governments and law and order become efficient? Are we able to take preventive steps? Has our criminal justice system improved ? Are the exploited and deprived sections of the society now able to live in a safe environment?,” he questioned.

Referring to the Nirbhaya case, the Congress chief said, “We have to think that when the incident with Nirbhaya happened in Delhi in 2012, the recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee were implemented.

“Today are we able to implement those recommendations completely? Are the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act passed in 2013 being followed properly, so that a fear-free environment can be created for our women at the workplace?.”

Pointing out the Constitution has given equal status to women, he said, “Crime against women is a serious issue. Stopping these crimes is a big challenge for the country. We all have to come together and find solutions for this by taking every section of the society along.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, further said, “Be it Gender Sensitization Curriculum or Gender Budgeting, Women Call Centers or basic facilities like Street Lights and Women Washrooms in our cities, or our Police Reforms or Judicial Reforms, now the time has come that we take every step that will ensure the rights of women. A fear-free environment can be ensured.”