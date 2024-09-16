Modi govt has robbed people by taxing fuel: Kharge

In a fresh attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the ruling dispensation of robbing people by taxing fuel.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, asserted that the people of the election-going state and union territory would defeat the BJP, in an apparent reference to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The Congress chief in a social media post while referring to the fuel prices, wrote, “Crude oil prices have reduced by 32.5 per cent, yet BJP’s ‘fuel loot’ continues. Election going states shall defeat BJP and reject this Modi-induced price rise.”

Advertisement

Notably, Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October, while in Haryana in a single phase on 5th October.

“On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) – Crude per barrel was $107.49. Petrol Rs 71.51 and diesel Rs 57.28. On September 16, 2024, Crude per barrel is $72.48, yet petrol Rs 94.72 and diesel Rs 87.62,” he said.

The Congress chief further said, “Ideally, according to current crude oil prices, petrol should cost Rs 48.27 and diesel should cost Rs 69.00.”

Attacking the ruling BJP, Kharge said, “No wonder, in 10 years and 100 days, the Modi government has robbed people of 35 lakh crore by taxing fuel.”

The Congress chief along with his post on X also shared a graphic which said “BJP stop fuel loot”.