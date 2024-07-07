Modi Govt failed to maintain status quo ante at LAC with China: Kharge

In a fresh attack on the Central government on the issue of Chinese incursion into Indian Territory, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi Government of failure to maintain the status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a post on X, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, wrote, “How can China build a military base near Pangong Tso, on a land which was under Indian occupation, until May 2020? Even as we enter the 5th year of the ‘clean chit’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Galwan, where our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, China continues to impinge upon our territorial integrity.”

Alongside his post, the Congress chief shared a media report that claimed the Chinese army digging in close to Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Kharge said, “Just to recall on 10th April 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to foreign press failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. On 13th April 2024, EAM’s (S Jaishankar’s statement that ‘China has not occupied any of our land’ exposed Modi government’s meek policy towards China. On 4th July, 2024 even though EAM meets his Chinese counterpart and says respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential…”

The Congress president further said, “…China continues to be belligerent on occupying our territory and constructing a military base at Sirijap, reportedly a land that was under Indian control. Modi government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65 including points in Depsang Plains, Demchok and Gogra Hot Springs area.”

“The Indian National Congress once again reiterates its demand to take the nation into confidence on the border situation at LAC. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our valiant soldiers,” he said.

Earlier, Kharge had said, “Wearing 56-inch long Chinese blinkers, on the ‘laal Aankh’, the Modi government has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week’s time. First, Narendra Modi ji’s interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India’s case strongly on the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another clean chit to expansionist China.”