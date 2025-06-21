Modi government remains steadfast in resolving public issues at doorsteps: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday emphasised that the Modi government remains steadfast in resolving public issues at their doorsteps.

The Minister held a “Public Durbar” at Ramnagar, a peripheral location in Udhampur district, where he met with public delegations to personally listen to them and address their concerns. Several issues were resolved on the spot.

Advertisement

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The government’s approach has always been to bring solutions to the people, rather than asking them to travel long distances for assistance.”

Advertisement

This was one of a series of similar Public Durbars regularly held by the Minister in different parts of his Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency—not just at the district level, but also up to the block and panchayat levels.

Aimed at bringing government services directly to the people, the event was attended by senior officials, including Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, SSP Amod Nagpure, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Manhas, and senior officials from the PWD, PHE, Forest Department, Rural Development, and other departments.

At the Public Durbar, Dr Jitendra Singh interacted with several delegations and addressed a wide range of concerns raised by residents of Ramnagar and other rural areas and panchayats in the region. Many matters were resolved on the spot, with the Minister ensuring swift action and immediate solutions to the issues raised by the public.

The Minister said that the Public Durbar is a prime example of the government’s efforts to ensure that no citizen is left unheard. “We believe in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level,” the Minister added.

Several key issues, including infrastructure development, healthcare services, and connectivity, were discussed, with Dr Jitendra Singh assuring the public that their concerns would be prioritised for immediate redressal.

The people of Ramnagar expressed their appreciation for the Minister’s presence and personal attention, praising the Public Durbar as a rare and effective opportunity to raise concerns directly with senior leadership.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the importance of such grassroots outreach and said that such Public Durbars should be institutionalised as part of a regular governance mechanism, fostering transparency, trust, and timely action.

Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh attended the International Yoga Day programme officially assigned by the Government of India and joined the live session of the “Common Yoga Protocol” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam.