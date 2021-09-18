Modi government keen on rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants: Minister

Asserting that Kashmiri migrants constitute part and parcel of Kashmir’s composite culture, union minister of AYUSH and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen towards the welfare of Kashmiri migrants. He said that several concrete measures have been taken in order to ensure their rehabilitation so that they live in their homeland with peace and harmony.

The Union Minister made these remarks after laying the foundation stone of transit accommodation camp at Khawjabagh Baramulla.

The transit camp, having accommodation facility for about 337 families, shall be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.32 crore with a cost of Rs 12 lakh on each flat.

While terming the people of Kashmir having loving and accommodative nature, the Minister said that time has come when the people of different faiths and beliefs live with peace and prosperity. He said that unity in diversity, as envisaged in “Azadi ka Amrut Mohatsav” initiative, is the only unifying factor for a strong nation.

Pertinent to mention that the Union Minister, accompanied by top functionaries was on two day’s visit to Baramulla district as part of Union Government’s special public outreach programme which aims to evoke feedbacks of different stakeholders besides listening to their developmental aspirations and other concerns.

On the second leg of his visit, Sonowal met scores of delegations and deputations who apprised him about their demands and grievances.

Representatives of different political parties called on the Minister wherein they highlighted several demands and grievances pertaining to socio-economic development of the society. Those include up gradation of basic infrastructure in AYUSH institutions, development of waterways wherever possible, amongst others.

He assured that the demands and grievances projected by the delegations have been taken note of and the same would be put up with government at central level as well as with Lieutenant Governor for their timely redressal.

Meanwhile, union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda who is on two days visit to Bandipora district paid a visit to District Hospital Bandipora to assess the healthcare facilities being provided at the hospital. He visited the vaccination centre at District Hospital and reviewed the arrangements made by district administration in tackling COVID19 pandemic.

The Minister interacted with the hospital staff and doctors and discussed the healthcare facilities being provided to the people at the hospital besides getting information about the measures to be taken to improve the healthcare services.

Minister was briefed about the COVID19 situation in the district and the facilities available in the district to tackle the pandemic.

Later the minister also visited District Police Lines at Kaloosa Bandipora where he interacted with the CRPF Jawans of 3rd Battalion. The Union minister was briefed by Commandant CRPF 3rd battalion Rakesh Sharma about various measures taken in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.