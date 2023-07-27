Modi gives Quit-India call against Opposition alliance INDIA

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the public to raise Mahatma Gandhi’s prime slogan ‘Quit India’ against the tactics of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that renamed itself as INDIA like the East India Company which entered before India’s Independence.

Speaking at BJP rally in ‘s Sikar, Rajasthan, Modi said, “Just as Mahatma Gandhi had given the slogan ‘Quit India’ for the British during the freedom struggle, slogans like ‘Corruption, Quit India’; ‘Terrorism, Quit India’, ‘Nepotism (Parivarvad), Quit India’ are needed to make a prosperous India.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress’ “directionless politics”, the PM said, “Congress and its allies have started a new maneuver. This is a trick to change the name. In earlier times, when a generation or a company became infamous, immediately the company’s people started their work by installing a new board. Congress and its allied parties are copying such fraud companies. Changed the name from UPA to INDIA. “

Modi took a jibe at the renaming of UPA to INDIA, saying, “They changed the name so that they could hide the betrayal of the farmers in the name of loan waiver. Can they hide the matter of kneeling before terrorism?”

Modi further said, “Their (Opposition’s) method was the same, which has always been adopted by the enemies. The name India was also there in the East India Company. The name India was not used to show devotion to India, but with the intention of looting India. Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was formed during the Congress regime, India was also there in it, but the aim was terrorism. This name was changed to Popular Front of India.”

He said if the Congress cared for India, they would not have asked foreigners to interfere in India. The surgical strike does not question the bravery of the army in Galvan. “These are the same people who used to cry in front of the enemies of the country when there was a terrorist attack. Their people will do the same as they did earlier,” he added.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, the prime minister said those who believe in “tukde-tukde gangs, divide people on the basis of language, and keep liaison with people in foreign countries cannot fulfill national interest.

This is PM’s 8th meeting in Rajasthan In the last nine months as he had earlier addressed party’s public meetings and functions at Abu Road, Dausa, Jaipur, Malseri Dungari in Bhilwara, Mangarh Dham, Pushkar, and Bikaner.