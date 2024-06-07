Modi elected as Leader of Lok Sabha, BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and Leader of National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party during a meeting of newly elected MPs of the alliance on Friday, thus paving the way for the coalition to stake claim to form the government.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Modi’s name as the leader of Lok Sabha, leader of the BJP and the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari seconded the three proposals.

Advertisement

Shah said “I congratulate everyone for winning the Lok Sabha Elections again. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the leader of Lok Sabha, leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party. I wholeheartedly support this…”

“This proposal is not only the desire of the people sitting here. This is the proposal of 140 crore people in the country…This is the voice of the country that PM Modi leads the country for the next 5 years..,” he added.

BJP president J P Nadda welcomed all the NDA partners at the meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan at the Old Parliament premises.

Earlier, Modi was greeted and welcomed by the NDA leaders at the NDA Parliamentary Party.

PM Modi respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead as he arrived for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

Top leaders of NDA partners, including JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan extended their full-hearted support and pledged to work under PM Modi’s guidance.

The NDA partners supported the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party.

Praising PM Modi, Naidu said he was ”He is the right leader at the right time… he is an asset”.

Newly elected MPs, Chief Ministers and other leaders of the NDA chanted ‘Modi-Modi’ during the meeting

Addressing the newly elected lawmakers, Nadda said “I want to inform that NDA got a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections and we also formed out government in Odisha.” He expressed his happiness that the NDA government was also formed in Andhra Pradesh.

”In Arunachal Pradesh too, we formed our government for the third time. In Sikkim, NDA formed its government too…” He remembered that 10 years ago, there was an indifferent India and averred that ”it was said about India that nothing was going to change here and today, 10 years later, under the leadership of PM Modi, the same India has become an aspiring India and has set out with the resolution of a developed India…”

Jubilant people were seen celebrating outside the Parliament building.