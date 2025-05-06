Modi congratulates Albanese on his re-election as Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Anthony Albanese for his re-election as the Prime Minister of Australia.

As Modi called up the Australian leader to extend his best wishes, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia.

They, according to a press note, noted that in its five years, the partnership has seen robust cooperation developing across sectors. During the phone call, they also appreciated the role played by the Indian origin diaspora in cementing the bilateral relations.

Moreover, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to working together in promoting a free, open, stable, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific, it said.

Modi also invited his Australian counterpart to visit India for the annual summit and the QUAD Summit later in the year.