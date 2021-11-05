Modi celebrates Diwali with troops of Nowshera Brigade that conducted surgical strike in PoJK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated this Diwali along the Line of Control (LOC) with troops of the Nowshera Brigade that conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) in 2016 few days after the Uri terror attack.

Modi praised the Brigade for their role in the surgical strike. He recalled the moment of relief when all the brave soldiers returned safely from the strike.

He chose to celebrate this Diwali with Army troops in the Nowshera Sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu that witnessed intense shelling in the recent past by Pakistani army. Several soldiers and civilians were martyred in daily shelling before the ceasefire was ordered.

Modi paid rich tributes to heroes of Nowshera, Brigadier Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh, Lieutenant RR Rane and others who protected the area during the 1965 war with Pakistan.

“I have brought the wishes of the 130 crore Indian for you,” the PM told the troops as like all his previous years in the constitutional position, he celebrated Diwali with armed forces, this year also.

Addressing the soldier, the Prime Minister said that spending Diwali with the Armed Forces, for him, is in the same spirit as to celebrate Diwali with his family.

He said, that is why, he has spent all his Diwali with the armed forces at the border after assuming constitutional post.

The Prime Minister told the soldiers that they are living security shield of the country. Serving the country as being done by the brave sons and daughters of the country, is a good fortune that is not available to everyone, he said.

He said Nowshera’s history celebrates the bravery of India and its present is the embodiment of the bravery and determination of the soldiers. The region has stood strongly against the aggressor and encroachers. The Prime Minister also described his feelings for taking blessings of Baldev Singh and Basant Singh who supported armed forces steadfastly.

The Prime Minister said that the responsibility of protecting freedom of the county vests with everyone and today’s India, in the “Amrit Kaal” of the freedom is alert about its capabilities and resources.

He also talked about the growing self-reliance in defence resources as opposed to earlier period of dependence on the foreign countries. He said 65 per cent of the defence budget is being used inside the country.

A list of 200 products, a positive list, that will be procured only indigenously has been prepared. The list is going to be expanded soon, he said.

He also talked of the 7 new defence companies launched on Vijaya Dashmi as the old ordnance factories will now make specialized sector specific equipment and ammunition.

Defence Corridors are also coming up . India’s youth is involved in vibrant defence related start ups. All this will strengthen India’s position as defence exporter, he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Indian Military power need to be expanded and transformed according to the changing needs. He said fast changing technology landscape has demanded new changes, that is why it is critical to ensure coordination in the integrated Military leadership.

Modern border infrastructure will enhance the country’s military muscle, he said. He remarked that connectivity in border areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, from Jaisalmer to Andaman Nicobar has been established with modern infrastructure, leading to unprecedent improvement in the infrastructure and convenience for soldiers.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the participation of women in the country’s defence is touching new heights.

He said Indian Armed forces are as professional as the top armed forces of the world but its human values make it distinct and extraordinary.