Modi Cabinet 3.0: Shah, Scindia, Jaishankar, other ministers take charge

A day after they were allocated portfolios, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and several other newly sworn-in ministers of Modi Cabinet 3.0 assumed office on Tuesday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge as Minister of Communications in Delhi. Scindia was aviation minister in Modi 2.0.

After taking charge, Scindia said, “It is my honour that the Prime Minister has given me the responsibility of the communications ministry…Under his leadership, there has been a revolution in this department. I vow to persevere and put in my best to ensure that we deliver according to the aspirations of the Prime Minister as well as 140 crore people of India…”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is among the new faces of Modi Cabinet 3.0, took charge as Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

“The Prime Minister has resolved to double the income of farmers, work is going on continuously for that. We will all work together even faster in that and take every possible step for the welfare of farmers… Today itself, I am going to hand over the Sankalp Patra to officials…,” he said after assuming office.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha, thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving the responsibility of MSME Ministry.

“The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises will play a huge role in the upliftment of the poor section of society…,” said Manjhi after taking charge of the MSME Ministry.

Suresh Gopi, the lone BJP MP from Kerala, while taking charge as MoS, Ministry of Tourism, said that he will have to be knowledgeable about the capacity of his chair and the areas which are available for him to penetrate.

“I have to be knowledgeable about the capacity of my chair, the areas which are available for me to penetrate and then set a platter for which I have to study the ministry and the terrain of the whole country…,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar, who also assumed office today, said border stability with China and cross-border terror solution with Pakistan will be among the priority areas for him in the NDA government 3.0.

Several other Cabinet ministers and MoS, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chirag Paswan, Giriraj Singh, Jayant Chaudhary among others also took charge of their respective ministries.