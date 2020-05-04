Without naming Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sharply attacked the neighbouring country, saying some people were busy spreading deadly viruses like terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries even as the whole world was combating COVID-19.

He was addressing a video conference meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on the COVID-19 crisis, convened by Azerbaijan which is the current Chairman of the movement.

This was the first time that Modi took part in a NAM meeting since taking oath as Prime Minister in 2014. The last time any Indian Prime Minister participated in a NAM Summit was in Tehran in 2012, where the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, led the Indian delegation.

His veiled reference to Pakistan came a day after an Indian Army Colonel, a Major and three other security personnel were killed while rescuing civilians in an encounter with Pakistan-backed terrorists at Handwara in Kashmir.

In an apparent reference to the World Health Organisation which has come in for sharp criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian leader emphasised the need for international institutions which were more representative of today’s world. ”COVID-19 has shown us the limitation of the existing international system. In the post COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today’s world,” he said.

Stressing that NAM could help promote global solidarity since it has been the world’s “moral voice”, Modi called upon the global community to come together and not fall apart in the fight against the pandemic.

Describing COVID-19 as the most serious crisis faced by humanity in decades, he said India was doing whatever it could to help other nations fight coronavirus. ”We have sent medical supplies to over 123 countries, including 59 NAM members,” he said, adding India was being regarded as the world’s pharmacy.

Modi said “democracy, discipline, decisiveness” have come together to create a genuine people’s movement in India against the pandemic.