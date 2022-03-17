Modernisation of armed forces is need of the hour: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said constant modernisation of the armed forces is the need of the hour since the country’s defence needs have increased.

“Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities,” he said inaugurating a seven-storeyed Flight Control System (FCS) Integration facility at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru.

Be it technology or products, services or facilities, their advanced and faster development was utmost necessary, he said, lauding DRDO for playing a crucial role in strengthening national security.

Rajnath expressed the government’s resolve to walk the extra mile to support the armed forces, scientists, entrepreneurs, academicians, students, farmers and the people at large in their quest for excellence and a happier and prosperous future.

He said although the mandate of DRDO was to develop futuristic technologies, its spin-off benefits would be available to the civilian sector as well. “Our traditional construction industry is generally considered to be labour intensive, high risk and low on productivity. But, the way DRDO has constructed the FCS complex through hybrid technology, our infrastructure projects will be completed in a low cost and time-bound manner in the times to come,” he said.

Rajnath called upon DRDO to continue exploring new possibilities in construction technology and contribute to nation-building through new innovations.