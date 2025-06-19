Logo

# India

Moderate turnout in 5 Assembly byelections: Max of 30.64% in Kaliganj, WB at 11 am

Voting for the by-elections began at 7 am. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

SNS | New Delhi | June 19, 2025 12:08 pm

Assembly bypolls: Brisk voting in Gujarat’s Kadi, Visavadar (Photo : IANS/@CollectorMeh/twitter)

The voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly byelections to five assembly seats across four states — Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab — remained moderate in the early hours of polling, according to the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

By 11 am, the turnout recorded in Nilambur (Kerala) was 30.15%, Visavadar (Gujarat) at 12.10%, Kaliganj (West Bengal) at 30.64%, Kadi (Gujarat) at 23.85%, and Ludhiana West (Punjab) with the lowest turnout at 21.51%.

Voting for the by-elections began at 7 am. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

