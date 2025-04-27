MoD warns against fake WhatsApp message seeking donations for modernisation of Indian Army

The Ministry of Defence has issued a cautionary warning regarding a misleading WhatsApp message seeking donations for the modernisation of the Indian Army. The message, which mentions Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, provides a bank account for sending donations.

Claiming that the decision to open a bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and for soldiers injured or martyred in war zones was taken by the Modi government during a cabinet meeting, the fraudulent message reads, “Another great decision by the Modi government on superstar Akshay Kumar’s suggestion—just Rs 1 per day, and that too for the Indian Army. Yesterday, the Modi government opened a bank account during the cabinet meeting for the Indian Army and soldiers injured or martyred in war zones. Every Indian can donate any amount starting from Rs 1 to an unlimited amount. This money will also be used to buy weapons for the Army and paramilitary forces.”

Stating that the money will also be used to purchase weapons for the Army and paramilitary forces, the message further read, “No one can stop India from becoming a superpower. If even 70% of India’s 130 crore population invests just one rupee daily in this fund, that one rupee will turn into 100 crores a day, 3,000 crores in 30 days, and 36,000 crores in a year. Pakistan’s annual defence budget is not even Rs 36,000 crore. We spend 100, 1000 rupees every day on useless activities, but if we give one rupee to the Army, India will definitely become a superpower.”

Refuting the claims made in the message, the Ministry of Defence issued a statement mentioning that the account details in the said message are wrong, leading to online donations getting dishonoured. “People must remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent messages. The government has initiated several welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled during active combat operations,” it read.

“In 2020, the government instituted ‘Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)’, which is utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers/sailors/airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations. The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contribution can be made directly in the account of Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund,” the statement read, also providing the correct bank account details.