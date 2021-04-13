In view of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has banned in-flight meals of short-duration flights.

The Ministry considering the increasing threat of Covid-19 and its variants decided to reviewed onboard meal services in the domestic flight operations.

The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may serve pre-packed snacks, meals, pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the airlines, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more.

In all classes, tray setup, plates and cutlery will be completely disposable with no re-use, or cleaned and disinfected rotables will be used, the circular noted.

In all classes, tea, coffee, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage services will be in disposable cans, containers, bottles, glasses. There will be no pouring service and beverages will be served in single-use disposable units. All used disposable and rotable meal trays, plates, cutleries, beverages bottles, cans, glasses will be disposed of in the trash bags, carts by the crew, at the end of the meal service. The crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal, beverage service.

While domestic flights continue to operate, international scheduled commercial passenger flight services remain banned since March 2020. However, India continues to operate international flights under bilateral air bubble agreements with 30 countries.