Mobile internet services were restored in Ladakh’s Kargil district after 145 days of blockade post the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet services were suspended on August 5, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said.

They said local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility.

Broadband services were already functional in Kargil.

Internet services in Kargil region were totally cut off after massive protests were witnessed on August 9.

The formation of the UT of Ladakh evoked mixed reactions from political parties in the region, with those in Kargil observing it as a ‘black day’ and leaders in Leh seeing it as an opportunity for development.

Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 transitioned from a state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, nearly three months after Parliament abrogated the state’s special status.

Kashmir was under an unprecedented security clampdown as restrictions were imposed in the Valley following the Centre’s move.

The Government has affirmed that restrictions in Kashmir are aimed at preventing Pakistan from creating trouble through proxies and terrorists.

Meanwhile, some of the curbs have been slowly relaxed, but mobile and internet communications in the Kashmir Valley are largely still blocked.

On October 14, all postpaid mobile services were restored in the Valley after over two months of communication blackout.