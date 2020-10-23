A lynch mob assaulted an accused and his grandfather, who were in police custody on charges of raping and burning a six-year-old girl of a migrant labourer in Punjab’s Tanda town.

As per the reports, the mob demanded the handover of the accused so they could punish them with their own hands and bring justice to the victim.

Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh, have allegedly killed the child and then burnt her body.

The half-burnt body was found from their house, police said about the crime that took place on Thursday.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights took the suo-moto cognizance of the crime and sought a report from the state within three days.

The girl’s half-burnt body was found at the residence of the accused in Jalalpur village in Tanda in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday evening, the police said.

The accused have been arrested on charges of murder and rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused were taken to a hospital in Tanda on Friday for their medical examination when the mob attacked them.

The police rescued them as the mob broke down the windowpanes of the hospital.

As per the first information report, accused Gurpreet took the girl to his home where he allegedly raped her.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has directed the Director-General of Police to ensure proper investigation and that challan is presented speedily.

“Call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court,” he informed in a tweet.