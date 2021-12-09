MNRE warns rooftop solar plant vendors not to charge more

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Thursday warned all the rooftop solar plant vendors not to charge more than the rates decided by the DICSOM from domestic consumers for installing solar rooftop plants.

The Ministry has further directed local electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOM) to identify and punish those vendors who are charging more from the domestic users for installing solar power plants. It has also asked all the domestic users to pay as per the rate decided by the DISCOM

MNRE under its Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase-II) has been providing 40 % subsidy for the first 3 KWatt and 20 % subsidy beyond 3 Kilowatt to 10 KWatt plants for domestic consumers.

The scheme was being implemented in the states by local electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOM) to generate solar power by installing solar panels on the rooftop of the houses.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some rooftop solar vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the Ministry,” said a senior officer of the MNRE.

He further clarified that no vendor has been authorized by the Ministry. “This scheme is being implemented in the state only by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have empanelled vendors through bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant,” he said.

Almost all the DISCOMs have issued an online process for this purpose. Residential consumers willing to set-up a rooftop solar plant under MNRE scheme should apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors, he said.

“The consumer has to pay only the cost of the rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the Ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor. The process of which is given on the online portal of the DISCOMs. The subsidy amount will be provided to the vendors by the Ministry through the DISCOMs,” the Ministry said.

The solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors shall be as per the standard and specifications of the Ministry and also includes 5-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor, he said.