MLA issues veiled threat to Dehradun DM over property investigation

Umesh Kumar, an Independent MLA from Haridwar’s Khanpur constituency in Uttarakhand, has publicly threatened Dehradun District Magistrate and IAS officer Savin Bansal over alleged attempts to collect details about his properties.

The threat was made in a Facebook post titled “Open Letter to the District Magistrate Dehradun” on Tuesday, where Kumar warned Bansal against pursuing such actions.

The MLA wrote: “Listen to me carefully. You will not be able to harm me, but if I act in my own way, no one will be able to save you.”

Advertisement

He accused Bansal of consulting a journalist allegedly associated with him and claimed, “If you want a list of my properties, take it from me directly. Several Chief Ministers have tried to obtain this information in the past.”

In his post, Kumar questioned Bansal’s appointment and alleged misconduct, stating: “Are the Chief Minister and the officers who made you DM Dehradun aware of your activities? Do not try to act beyond your expertise.” He further warned: “Those whose houses are made of glass should not throw stones at others’ houses.”

The MLA also accused the district administration of diverting municipal corporation funds to the Rural Engineering Services (RES) without proper authorization. He demanded clarity on whether requisite approvals from senior officials, boards, or authorities had been obtained for such actions.

When contacted, DM Savin Bansal refrained from commenting, stating: “I am not aware of what is written in the post.”

A senior district official, speaking anonymously, dismissed the allegations, questioning their validity. “Why would the Dehradun District Magistrate collect property details about an MLA whose constituency is not in the state capital? Such actions require proper procedural steps and multiple levels of permissions,” he said.

According to BJP sources, who declined to go on record, Kumar’s anger stems from an alleged inquiry into his assets by the district administration in Dehradun and other parts of the state.

This incident has sparked debate in the region, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the claims and counterclaims made by both sides.