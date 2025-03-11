Mizoram proposes Official-Level talks with Assam to resolve decades-old border dispute

In a bid to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute between Assam and Mizoram, the Mizoram government has proposed initiating official-level talks with Assam in early April.

An official from the Mizoram government confirmed that a proposal has been sent to Assam, suggesting Guwahati as the venue for the discussions.

The objective is to lay the groundwork for subsequent ministerial-level negotiations, aiming for a lasting resolution to issues along the 164.6-km shared border.

The proposed official-level talks mark a significant step in rekindling dialogue between the two states.

According to the Mizoram official, preliminary meetings at the official level are crucial to achieving tangible progress at the ministerial level.

The need for preparatory discussions became evident after the last ministerial talks held in August 2024 in Aizawl, which, despite reaffirming both states’ commitment to peace, made little headway due to insufficient groundwork.

During the August 9 meeting, Assam’s Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora expressed optimism about reaching an amicable resolution. Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that proactive and sustained dialogue is the only way forward.

Mizoram had earlier submitted a list of 62 border villages claimed as part of its territory during a prior meeting in November 2022.

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram traces its roots back to 1972, when Mizoram, then a district of Assam, became a Union Territory under the North-East Areas Reorganisation Act of 1971. The act did not clearly define the boundary, laying the foundation for decades of conflict.

Mizoram bases its territorial claims on the reserved forest area delineated in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873.

In contrast, Assam relies on the border defined by a 1933 map prepared by the Survey of India. The disagreement escalated into violence on several occasions, most notably on July 26, 2021, near Vairengte village, where a deadly clash between police forces from both states resulted in six fatalities and numerous injuries.

Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit districts share borders with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts.

Tensions over the exact demarcation of these areas have led to sporadic violence. Despite several rounds of talks and agreements, a definitive solution remains elusive.