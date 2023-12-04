Mizoram election results 2023 LIVE updates: ZPM set to form government in state, CM aspirant Lalduhoma to meet Governor on Tuesday

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), a six party alliance, is headed toward forming the government on it own in Mizoram. at 12 noon Election Commission trends showed the ZPM leading in 26 of the 40 seats. Among these ZPM has so far clinched 7 wins on Monday as the counting of votes proceeded further.

According to the Election Commission of India, the incumbent the Mizo National Front (MNF) is trailing with 11 seats.

Kolasib- Lal Famikima, Tawi-Prof. Lalnilawma, Aizawl West-I-TBC Lalvenchhunga, Aizawl West-II- Lalnghinglova Hmar, Tuichang- W Chhuanawma,

Advertisement

Hrangturzo-LALMUANPUIA PUNTE, South Tuipui- Jeje Lalpekhlua are the winning seats and candidates of the ZPM.

ZPM’s triumphs have been against prominent leaders of the MNF, including two sitting ministers, with Lalnghinglova Hmar defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma overcoming incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia in Tuichang.

The ZPM’s Lalnghinglova Hmar brought in the party’s second win for the day from the Aizawl West-II constituency. He registered 10398 votes and won with a margin of 4819.

ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma said he would now meet the Governor on Tuesday to stake claim to form the government in the state

“Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor…Swearing-in will be within this month” Lalduhoma said.

“Mizoram is facing financial crises… That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government…We are going to fulfill our commitment… Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team” Lalduhoma added.

While the ECI has not yet declared the result of the seat, trends indicate that incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga is set to lose his Aizawl East – I seat to ZPM’s Lalthansanga. After three out of three rounds of counting, he is trailing by 2101 votes.

The counting for Mizoram’s 40-member assembly began at 8 am across 13 centers, with the process started with postal ballots and got followed by EVM votes at 8:30 am. Aizawl district hosts three counting centers for its 12 constituencies, while the remaining 10 districts have one center each.

Initially planned for Sunday, the Election Commission deferred the process, respecting the sentiments of Mizoram’s predominantly Christian population and considering appeals from political parties, NGOs, churches, and student bodies.

Counting methods vary based on constituency size, with smaller ones undergoing two rounds and most others requiring up to five rounds. Over 4,000 individuals are involved in the process, utilizing 399 EVM tables and 56 for postal ballots. The November 7 election boasted an impressive 80% voter turnout from the state’s 8.57 lakh voters. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, vied for victory. MNF, ZPM, and Congress fielded 40 candidates each, with BJP and AAP contesting in 13 and four seats, respectively. Additionally, 17 Independent candidates participated.