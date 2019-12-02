A six-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, was found dead in her school uniform and was allegedly raped, according to the police.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the blood-stained body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town on Sunday, police said.

Liquor bottles, snacks and bloodstains were also found at the spot, police officials said.

Protesting the heinous crime, a huge crowd gathered at the spot, as police and forensic teams arrived on being informed about the body’s discovery.

Prima facie, the girl was raped and strangled to death with her school belt. The body has been shifted to the district hospital for postmortem, SHO of Aligarh Police Station, Ram Krishan, said. He said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

The incident comes to light as the nation is in shock over the gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The victim was gangraped and murdered near the Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at the Chatanpally Bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday gave the Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over “increasing crime against women and Hyderabad incident”.