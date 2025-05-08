Missile wreckage found near India-Pakistan border after Indian counter-strikes

Hours after India conducted counter-strikes targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, debris believed to be from a missile was discovered in open fields near the villages of Makhan Windi and Jethuwal, close to the international border in Amritsar, Punjab.

Visuals of the wreckage scattered across the fields surfaced on social media platforms. Speaking to the media, Harchand Singh Sandhu, Station House Officer (SHO) of Jandiala Police Station, confirmed that the object appeared to be part of a missile that had been neutralised mid-air, with its debris falling in the surrounding area.

Advertisement

According to initial reports, the area was promptly cordoned off by the Army, and bomb disposal units were deployed to ensure safety. Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, stated, “The Army has been called in. We must cooperate with the Army and the administration. We are prepared to face any ceasefire violations by Pakistan. India only targeted terror sites in Pakistan. Look at how they have responded.”

Advertisement

In response to misinformation circulating on social media, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit debunked claims suggesting that Pakistan had conducted strikes on a military base in Amritsar.

One such post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Pakistani user named Shamil Jawani (@ShamilJawani1), falsely alleged “numerous casualties” and “several critically injured” at the Amritsar base. The post used hashtags such as #IndiaPakistanWar, #OperationSindoor, and #Pakistan.

Labeling the claims as false, PIB Fact Check issued a statement describing it as a “Pakistan Propaganda Alert.” The bureau clarified that the video being circulated was, in fact, an old clip from a 2024 wildfire and had no connection to any military operation or strike.

“Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar,” read the PIB’s statement. “#PIBFactCheck: The video being shared is from a 2024 wildfire. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate updates.”