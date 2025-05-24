Miss World Pageant runs into controversy as contestant withdraws

The Telangana government was left red-faced with massive embarrassment after the Miss World Pageant was hit by a huge controversy when the reigning Miss England withdrew from the contest midway, alleging that the contestants were farmed out for entertainment by the organisers to rich male sponsors.

Milla Magee, Miss England, was the first contestant to quit the contest midway in the 74 years of the pageant, reported British tabloid, The Sun to which she had granted an interview. The Miss World pageant is currently being held in Hyderabad and the final is slated for 31 May.

The Congress government, which came under attack for holding the beauty pageant, faced massive embarrassment after the Opposition, particularly the BRS handles, started posting the interview on social media.

Milla Magee, the current Miss England, walked out of the Miss World pageant disgusted that organisers were exploiting the participants and made them sit like performing monkeys with their make-up on and in ball gowns throughout the day. Milla even said that she felt like a prostitute. She accused the pageant of being stuck in the past despite its tagline, “beauty with a purpose.”

She particularly mentioned the welcome dinner when the contestants were made to sit among rich male sponsors of the event. Milla cited her moral conflict over the manner the pageant was being held. She spoke about the disrespect shown to contestants by the organizers.

She returned to the UK on 16 May. Following her midway exit, Charlotte Grant, the Miss England runner-up, arrived in Hyderabad on 22 May to take her place in the competition.

The Congress government in Telangana also faced a major embarrassment after the revelation by Milla Magee about the dark side of the pageant. The government had cited tourism and showcasing the state as its primary motive for facilitating the Miss World pageant.

The Opposition, particularly the BRS, accused the government of wasting public funds on frivolous things like the pageant. After Milla’s interview, the BRS social media handles highlighted her interview, claiming that the event turned out to be a huge embarrassment for the state.