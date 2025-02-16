Mismanagement at all levels, no value of common man’s life: AAP on NDLS stampede

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the BJP-led central government over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed at least 18 lives, including three children and 11 women.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the tragedy was a result of “mismanagement at all levels” and questioned the government’s preparedness despite the Mahakumbh incidents.

“It is an extremely unfortunate incident… What did the government learn from the Prayagraj stampede? Did they not know the huge number of train tickets that were sold?” Kakkar said, referring to the heavy rush of passengers that triggered the stampede. “We saw mismanagement at all levels… There is no value of the life of the common man,” she added.

The chaos at the station reportedly began when two trains bound for Prayagraj were cancelled, causing panic among passengers.

The stampede occurred at platforms 14 and 15 as hundreds of stranded Mahakumbh travelers scrambled to find alternative trains.

Railway Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra stated that 1,500 general tickets had been sold, which contributed to the uncontrollable surge of people.

“When the Prayagraj Express was standing at platform no. 14, a large number of people were already present. The delayed trains added to the congestion, leading to the stampede-like situation,” he said.