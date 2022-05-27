Misa Bharti, Faiyaz Ahmed file RS nominations in Patna

RJD MP Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmed on Friday filed the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections.

RJD national president Lalu Prasad, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Bhola Yadav and other leaders were among those who were present on the occasion.

Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed went to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha to file nominations around 11.30 a.m. on Friday.

Misa Bharti is currently a Rajya Sabha MP on RJD quota. Her tenure is ending in the month of June this year. Besides her, the tenures of Union Steel Minister R.C.P. Singh, Gopal Narayan Singh, Satish Chandra Dubey and Sharad Yadav are also coming to an end between June 21 and August 1 this year.

As per the current strength of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, two seats will go to the RJD and two seats to the BJP, while one seat will go to the JD-U.

Lalu Prasad, after a long time, reached Bihar Assembly on Friday. Misa Bharti was the obvious choice of the Lalu’s family to send her in the Rajya Sabha. The name of Faiyaz Ahmed was decided after discussion within the party.

Earlier, Faiyaz Ahmed along with his wife went to 10, Circular Road, the residence of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to take their blessings.

Meanwhile, BJP and JD-U have not announced their candidates so far.