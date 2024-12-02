Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stresses collective action of community, masjids in combating drug addiction

Lauding the police crackdown on drug peddlers across Jammu and Kashmir, top separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq emphasised the need for collective action against drug addiction.

Addressing a religious congregation at a mosque in Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed upon unified proactive measures, leveraging both religious institutions and law enforcement in the battle against drug addiction and the importance of community and administrative synergy in fostering a safer, healthier society.

He also emphasised the collective action of masjid committees and the community to improve societal conditions, particularly focusing on the escalating issue of drug addiction.

Mirwaiz expressed appreciation for the intensified efforts by the police to combat drug trafficking. Acknowledging the recent arrests of several drug dealers and the confiscation of their properties, he remarked, “It is encouraging to see the administration taking decisive steps. When good measures are taken for the welfare of our society, they should also be appreciated by all.”

Highlighting the alarming statistic that over 1.5 million individuals are affected by drug addiction, Mirwaiz called for a united effort to combat this epidemic. He pointed out that the vast network of mosques across the region could serve as pivotal centres in this fight. “Mosque committees can collaborate and implement effective ways to tackle drug addiction in every area,” he stated, emphasising the power of community involvement. They can keep an eye on suspected people in the area and help in their rehabilitation.