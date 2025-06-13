Mirwaiz Umar Farooq calls post-370 normalcy narrative a ‘myth’

Questioning Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for “banning” Eid prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while delivering the Friday sermon, claimed that “oppressive measures are very much in place and the so-called narrative of normalcy post-abrogation of Article 370 is a myth.”

Leading the Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz said, “No political or administrative space is available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it is shrinking by the day.”

“We are meeting for the first time after Eid, when we were not allowed to offer Eid prayers either at Eidgah or at the Jama Masjid. Both places were locked down, and I was put under house arrest. For the last seven years, this action by the rulers has prevented the Muslims of Kashmir from exercising their basic right to practise religious rites,” Mirwaiz said.

“I want to ask the authorities, especially the LG sahib, since he is the head: while he extends Eid greetings to people and speaks about the spirit of Eid and Islam in a very reverent manner, why are the Muslims of Kashmir prevented from offering Eid prayers at Eidgah or at the Jama Masjid? What is the reason? The authorities should spell out their fears and apprehensions, if that is what prevents them — or is it simply to punish Kashmiris,” Mirwaiz said.

Hitting out at the government, Mirwaiz said, “This gathering strongly condemns these inhuman diktats. The reality is that oppressive measures are very much in place, and the so-called narrative of normalcy post-abrogation of Article 370 is a myth. No political or administrative space is available to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — it is shrinking by the day. The elected government, too, has so far failed to stand up and safeguard the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They cannot forever hide behind the excuse of limited authority and wait for nothing or all until statehood is restored. People rightfully have expectations of them to deliver.”

Mirwaiz had earlier on Saturday written on X: “Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down — for the 7th straight year. I, too, have been detained at my home. In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray — even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world! What a shame on those who rule over us, and on those elected by the people who choose to remain silent as our rights are trampled over, again and again.”

Referring to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Mirwaiz said, “Yesterday, we witnessed a great tragedy when the Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad. It has deeply saddened us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray to the Almighty to give them strength in this very trying time. We also pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”