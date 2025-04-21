Mirwaiz hopeful of apex court striking down “discriminatory Waqf Act”

Expressing cautious optimism regarding the Supreme Court’s interim relief on the Waqf issue, Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Monday hopeful that the apex court will uphold the constitutional and religious rights of the Muslim community and ultimately strike down the “discriminatory law”.

Mirwaiz was speaking in Budgam after offering condolences on the demise of prominent and respected Islamic scholar Aga Syed Baqir Al-Moosavi.

Mirwaiz regretted the “ongoing efforts to fragment the Muslim community at various levels—sectarian, political, and social”.

Alleging the Waqf Amendment Act as one such assault on the Muslim identity, Mirwaiz said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) was not even allowed by the authorities to hold a meeting to discuss the matter. “Despite this, we stand united—from the Valley to Jammu and Ladakh—in opposing this unjust law. We fully support and stand with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and will follow their lead and programme in this regard.”

Mirwaiz expressed deep anguish that he is repeatedly barred from offering Friday prayers at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, and that the mosque remains locked on important religious occasions. “I have approached the High Court regarding my prolonged and arbitrary house arrest, and a hearing is scheduled for this week. I sincerely hope that the court will intervene and ask the government to cease this unjust interference in my religious rights,” he said.

Earlier, Mirwaiz paid glowing tributes to the invaluable contribution of the late scholar, terming his demise a huge loss to the religious and scholarly fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that when an Aalim departs this world, he leaves behind a legacy of knowledge, guidance, and inspiration for the community. “The best tribute to such a towering figure is that we, as a ‘Muslim Ummah’, seek inspiration from such people and remain steadfast.”