In yet another shameful incident from Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl from Kanpur was allegedly molested by some men and was threatened with the ‘Unnao rape victim-like fate’ if she complained to the police.

This comes close on the heels of a rape survivor being burnt to death by five men in Unnao, some of whom are accused in the case.

The victim said that the accused thrashed her family members when they objected to his behaviour.

“When I reached the Naubasta police station with my family, the accused reached there and threatened us with consequences ‘like the Unnao case’,” she said.

She further alleged that the police did not take any action there. “My family is living in fear,” she claimed.

According to the victim, she was accosted earlier by the accused Deepak Jadaun, who attempted to molest her. When she protested, he and his friends dragged her into a house, but she screamed and the locals gathered at the spot.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta said that she was apprised of the matter and both, the victim and the accused had filed cross FIRs against each other. The matter was being investigated, she said.

The minor girl has made a video and posted it on social media, seeking justice for herself and action against the accused.

Gupta said that the matter was being investigated and the video was also being verified. She said that the FIR has been registered.

There has been a rise in the number of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, which has often been labelled as “India’s crime capital” by several politicians.

Cases of rape continue to be reported in UP despite the growing public outrage against such heinous acts.

Meanwhile, the UP government on Monday passed an order to set up 218 new fast-track courts to expedite trial in cases of crimes against women and children.

According to reports, the government will set up 144 fast track courts to hear rape cases and 74 courts to hear matters related to crimes against children.