In yet another shocking incident emerging from Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district.

The girl was found unconscious on Sunday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The police has registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and another unidentified man on the basis of a written complaint from the victim’s mother.

According to reports, the teenage girl, daughter of a brick kiln labourer, had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Saturday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and fled when she became unconscious.

The girl has identified one of the accused as Arjun.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office spokesman said, “A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act has been registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor’s mother. A hunt is on for the accused.”

The incident comes just a day after a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh and her body found in a sugarcane field on Saturday.

The girl’s family has claimed that their daughter’s body was found with her eyes gouged out, tongue cut and strangled with a ‘dupatta’, in a sugarcane field.

However, the UP Police has denied that the girl’s eyes were gouged out or tongue being cut, as it was not mentioned in the post-mortem report which was given on Saturday night. They said that the report states rape and strangulation.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)President Mayawati condemned the incident on Twitter calling it “extremely shameful”.

Earlier, on August 6, in a similar incident, a 6-year-old girl in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped and raped. She was left to die in a nearby forest, from where a search and rescue team found her almost 12 hours later. The police arrested the accused on Friday. The girl remains in a hospital and has been through at least one surgery. Doctors say she is stable but not out of danger.