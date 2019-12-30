A minor fire broke out near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi on Sunday evening. The fire was controlled by the security personnel.

As per the reports, the fire broke out at 7:20 pm due to a short circuit.

PMO tweeted about incident and informed about the incident.

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex,” it said.

“The fire is very much under control now,” it added.

Nine fire engines rushed to the spot on receiving the report of the fire. None of them were allowed to enter as the fire was already brought under control and doused.