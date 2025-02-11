Minister urges cycle manufacturers to offer incentives to encourage cycling

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday urged cycle manufacturers to offer incentives to encourage cycling across all age groups.

“We need to attach cycling with tangible benefits—such as carbon credits for riders, free helmets, or exclusive membership perks for regular cyclists. Incentives will naturally drive people towards cycling,” he emphasised.

He was meeting leading cycle manufacturers here to discuss strategies for promoting cycling nationwide. The meeting focused on incentivising cycling and further boosting the momentum of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative.

“I used to cycle regularly to Parliament because of my passion for cycling. Cycling is the solution to multiple issues, including obesity and pollution. We need to make cycling fashionable, link it to health benefits, and market it effectively,” Dr Mandaviya told the cycle manufacturers.

He also highlighted the potential for a growing demand for cycles to drive infrastructure development. “We need to work together to build a cycling culture, not just sell cycles. Cycling can significantly reduce our carbon footprint, and we should explore options like carbon credits. We must engage school children, office goers, and the masses by offering incentives like free helmets or rewards for regular cycling,” he added.

The minister had launched the cycling drive at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the national capital on December 17, 2023, to encourage cycling as a sustainable, healthy, and environment-friendly mode of transportation. Over the past nine weeks, Sundays on Cycle has been organised at more than 3,500 locations across the country, witnessing the participation of over 2 lakh riders from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and from Kolkata to Aurangabad.