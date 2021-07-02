G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (Home) on Friday complimented the BSF for shooting down a Hexacopter coming from Pakistan with arms and ammunition in the Samba sector of Jammu.

The minister, who came from Delhi, visited the BSF Frontier headquarters at Jammu and interacted with officers and men.

He appreciated the recent success of Jammu frontier wherein the BSF troops were successful in eliminating intruders from across the border, seizing large quantity of narcotics and detecting underground tunnels on Jammu Border.

The minister was briefed by NS Jamwal, IG Frontier Jammu .

Jamwal gave a detailed operational presentation to the the Minister on the current security situation on the Jammu Border.

During the presentation, IG BSF explained the threats and challenges on the Jammu border and robust Border domination plan of BSF in place to counter these challenges.

The minister was also shown the different systems and innovation adopted by the BSF on Border to neutralise the trans border threats from counter part side.

Addressing BSF personnel, the minister lauded the capabilities of BSF personnel who work in different conditions, be it snow bound areas or hot desert terrain, or difficult area of Rann of Kutch or malaria prone stretches or Naxal prone areas. BSF has been doing excellent duties on International Border specially in Jammu and has been very successful in eliminating the threats from counterpart, be it infiltration, tunneling, smuggling or drones.