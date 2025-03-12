Minister outlines steps to curb smuggling along India-Bangladesh border

In the wake of the Border Security Force (BSF) seizing contraband worth Rs 461.07 crore in 2024 during anti-smuggling operations along the India- Bangladesh border, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has outlined a series of measures adopted to strengthen border security. The steps included the deployment of additional personnel and the construction of border fencing, particularly in vulnerable stretches.

Floodlighting and the establishment of Border Out Posts (BOPs) have significantly bolstered security, especially in riverine and densely forested areas.

Advertisement

This unprecedented seizure marks the highest confiscation recorded in the past decade, the government said.

Advertisement

Minister Rai emphasised the BSF’s multi-pronged strategy to combat smuggling. This includes round-the-clock surveillance, intensified patrolling, and the establishment of observation posts, effectively curbing illicit activities along one of India’s most porous and vulnerable borders.

The Indo-Bangladesh border, spanning approximately 4,096 km, is among the most densely populated and vulnerable international borders in the region.

The terrain varies from dense forests and hilly regions to riverine stretches, making it a prime target for the cross-border smuggling of narcotics, cattle, gold, and other contraband.

According to official data, BSF seizures since 2015 have amounted to Rs 2,806.17 crore. The record-breaking figure of Rs 461.07 crore seized in 2024 alone underscores the growing challenges and the enhanced efficiency of border security measures.

Advanced technology also plays a pivotal role in the BSF’s anti-smuggling operations. State-of-the-art equipment such as Hand-Held Thermal Imagers (HHTI), Night Vision Devices (NVD), Twin Telescopes, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have been deployed to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response. Intelligence gathering capabilities have been significantly upgraded, and coordination with state governments and central intelligence agencies has been enhanced.

The surge in contraband seizures reflects the growing scale of smuggling attempts. The porous borders and socio-economic challenges in border areas continue to fuel smuggling activities.