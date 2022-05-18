Minister calls on states to push Gencos to build coal stocks

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has written the chief ministers of states that the Gencos may be asked to take immediate steps to import coal for blending in order to meet their requirement during the Monsoon season. The Minister, in separate letters to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, has expressed concern that the tender process for coal import has either not started or not been completed in these states.

The Ministry of Power had earlier advised the state Gencos to import 10 percent of coal requirement for blending purposes. States were advised to place orders by May 31 so that delivery of 50 percent quantity is ensured by June 30, 40 percent by July 31, and the remaining 10 percent by October 31, 2022.

Singh further asked that state Gencos to lift the entire quantity of coal offered under RCR mode expeditiously to build coal stock. He stressed that in case of failure on either count, it would not be possible to give additional domestic coal to make up the shortfall.

He added that if RCR allocation is not lifted, it will be allocated to other needy states Gencos and if the present state of affairs continues, it may lead to a shortage of coal in states during monsoon adversely affecting the power supply situation in the states.

Singh highlighted the fact that due to the increase in demand and consumption of electricity, the share of coal-based generation has increased and the total coal consumption by power plants has also increased. He added that materialisation of domestic coal is only about 88 percent of total requirements.

In order to ensure minimum required coal stocks in power plants before the onset of monsoon, the Minister has directed that the thermal power plants owned by state Gencos and IPPs must use all the sources to maintain adequate coal stock.