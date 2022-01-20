Mineral production in the country increases by more than 5% in November

Mineral production in the country has increased by more than 5 % in the month of November as compared to November 2020, revealed the data released by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Ministry of Mines.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of November 2021 was at 111.9—5.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of November 2020, the Ministry stated.

Similarly, the cumulative growth for the period April- November (2021-22) over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 18.2 percent, the Ministry stated. The production of minerals in the month of November 2021 include 679 lakh tonnes of coal, 33 lakh tone Lignite, 2798 million cubic meters of Natural gas, 24 lakh tonnes crude oil, 1710 Thousand Tonnes Bauxite, 259 thousand tonnes of Chromite, and 10,000 tonnes of Copper, and 113 Kg gold.

Iron ore 194 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 224 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 132 thousand tonnes, Limestone 303 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 122 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 15 carat.

The data released by the Ministry stated that gold mining production increased by 37.8%, Natural Gas (U) (23.6%) Chromite (21.9%), Lignite (14.7%), lead conc.(14.4%), Zinc conc (13.9%), and coal (8.5%).

The minerals, which has shown negative results include Petroleum (Crude) (-2.2%), Iron Ore (-2.4%), Copper conc(-7.8%), limestone (-8.7%), bauxite (-9.5%), Phosphorite (-9.8%), and Manganese ore (-15.2%), the Ministry said.