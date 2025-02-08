Milkipur is ‘false’ victory of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP’s victory in the Milkipur bypolls is a “false” one and that the party will never be able to celebrate and look in the eyes of the PDA or downtrodden sections.

“BJP’s guilt of rigging the polls will keep them in fear of defeat in future. Besides, the BJP cannot face the growing power of the PDA on the strength of vote, hence it tries to win by misusing the electoral system,” he said in a statement after defeat of the Party candidate in Milkipur assembly bypolls in Ayodhya .

SP President claimed that such an electoral rigging can be done in one or 2 bypolls but it cannot be possible in the general assembly elections when there will be 403 assembly seats at stake.

“The BJP people also know this, that is why the BJP leaders postponed the by -election of Milkipur along with 9 other assembly bypolls held earlier . PDA means 90 percent of the people and they have seen this rigging in Milkipur with their own eyes, ” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav warned that government officers who have committed the crime of electoral scams will be punished for their anti-democratic crime when SP comes to power.

“Everyone’s truth will be revealed one by one and neither nature will spare them, nor law. BJP will leave them( officials) by using them,” he predicted about the officers who were involved in rigging the Milkipur polls.

“The true victory of the PDA in Ayodhya was during the Lok Sabha elections, this Milkipur assembly win of BJP will cost them dearly,” he added.

BJP has won the Milkipur assembly bypolls with a record margin.