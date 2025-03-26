Milk cess imposed on electricity bills did not generate much income: Himachal Deputy CM

Heated exchange between the ruling and Opposition members on the issue of milk and environment cess imposed on electricity bills was witnessed in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in view of public interest, cess has been imposed on electricity consumption to strengthen the milk-based rural economy in the state and for environmental protection.

However, not much income is being generated from the same, he said while replying to the original question of MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur during the Question Hour.

Agnihotri said milk and environment cess have been imposed on different categories of consumers classified on the basis of energy consumption.

The hotels and business establishments that come under the commercial category on which milk and environment cess of 10 paise per unit have been imposed. This should not be seen as a burden on the common people, rather an active contribution towards the development of the state.

Agnihotri pointed out that the previous BJP government had kept 15 per cent of the income of temples for cattle, this led to verbal spar between the ruling party and the opposition.

He informed the house that a subsidy of Rs 1555 crore has been given to provide cheap electricity to the people, apart from this, a subsidy of Rs 44.5 crore has also been given to the tourism industry.

MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur had questioned the hefty electricity bills received by hotel owners in Manali in the month of January, whereas the hotels remain empty in the month of January.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested that in such a situation they can complain about it on the Electricity Redressal Forum.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur asked if there is no income even after imposing cess, then why is this cess imposed.

The hotel industry should be kept out of its purview, because it is a heavy burden on them, he added.

Thakur said that the money in the temples is given out of devotion and it should not be linked to cess.

Congress government had promised to give 300 units of free electricity, Thakur sought to know when this guarantee would be fulfilled.