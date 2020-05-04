A clash erupted between migrant workers and police personnel in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday after the labourers took to the street demanding that they be sent back to their native places, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group of migrants swelled and resorted to stone-pelting at the police, who had to lob tear gas to disperse them. The gathering consequently saw violation of social distancing norms.

Hundreds of migrant workers seeking return to native places clash with police in Surat: PTI

Rupani failed ..System completely collapsed in Gujrat . pic.twitter.com/sMW7Q4QwvQ — RishiKesh Yadav (@rishikeshlaw) May 4, 2020

Last week, hundreds of migrant workers had come out on roads and vandalised the office of an under-construction building and vehicles in Surat district.

In another incident on the same day, a policeman was injured after some locals allegedly threw stones at security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in Dindoli area of Surat city.

Five persons were later detained for the attack on the policemen.

Today’s incident comes in the wake of thousands of migrant labourers returning to their home states on the ‘Shramik Special’ trains arranged by the Central government.

The railways started to running the ‘Shramik Special’ trains for transporting the labourers from May 1, almost 40 days after the passenger, mail and Express trains services were suspended.

Till now the national transporter has run 34 ‘Shramik Special’ trains on the request of the state governments to ferry the migrant labourers.

The first Shramik Special train with 1,200 passengers started on May 1 from Telangana to Jharkhand.

Following the announcement of nationwide lockdown, thousands of labourers were left stranded in different cities. Many labourers walked over hundred of kilometers to reach their home as interstate bus services and train services were suspended since March 24.