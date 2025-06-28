Microsoft and SoftwareOne Launch ‘SaMBIT’ to Empower Indian SMBs with Digital Tools

Microsoft India, in collaboration with SoftwareOne, launched a new initiative called SaMBIT (संबित) – SoftwareOne India for Strong Mighty Businesses – aimed at accelerating digital adoption among India’s Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

The initiative offers a variety of Microsoft-powered solution bundles tailored for SMBs at different stages of digital maturity.

Advertisement

These include tools for productivity, enhanced security, and access to AI-enabled applications like Microsoft Copilot.

Advertisement

Some of the key packages under SaMBIT are the Starter Secure Bundle, Business Premium Bundle, and Copilot Readiness Package, among others.

“India’s SMBs are not just business units – they are engines of innovation,” said Vaishali Kasture, India and South Asia Lead, SMEs and Channel at Microsoft India.

“With SaMBIT, our goal is to make secure and scalable digital tools more accessible.”

SoftwareOne India Managing Director Munish Gupta echoed the sentiment, noting that SaMBIT aims to bridge the gap between technology and real-world business needs.

As part of the rollout, Microsoft and SoftwareOne plan to host customer engagement sessions and security workshops across Microsoft offices in India.

“This is a hands-on initiative shaped by listening to the needs of Indian SMBs,” said Shivani Sharma, Head of SMB Business, SoftwareOne India.

“Together with Microsoft, we’re bringing practical solutions that can help them move forward securely and efficiently,” she added.

These workshops will include live simulations to help businesses better understand how to protect themselves from cyber threats.

India has over 63 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing nearly 30% to the country’s GDP and employing over 110 million people.