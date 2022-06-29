MHA transfers the probe to NIA in Udaipur murder case

In a bid to explore the terror angle in the murder case of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to an official, “We have doubt that there can be terrorist groups behind them. The accused could be in touch with terrorists group. To ascertain all these things, a team of NIA has reached Udaipur. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.”

The NIA has lodged a fresh case after taking over the probe and the matter is being seen as a threat to the national security.

A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, “I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God.”