The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

According to a letter written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government on August 16, the Home Ministry’s Additional Secretary (UT) Govind Mohan said that a three-member committee was constituted by the Government of NCT Delhi for a detailed enquiry into the matter.

“The matter has been examined in this Ministry and with the approval of competent authority, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has been requested to take necessary action for undertaking Preliminary Enquiry on the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the letter reads further.

The Delhi BJP unit had in June alleged a scam involving crores of rupees in the purchase of the 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi administration. It also demanded the resignation of the transport Minister Kailash Gehlot and Delhi Transport Corporation Managing Director Vijay Bidhuri.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had approached the Lt. Governor for an enquiry committee after alleging irregularities in the terms of the purchase and maintenance contracts.

He alleged that in January 2021, the Delhi government had placed a work order of 1,000 low-floor buses costing Rs 890 crore. Along with the order for purchase, it also took out the tender for the annual maintenance of the buses for Rs 350 crore per year, he said, adding that this too was handed over to the same bus suppliers.