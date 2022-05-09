MHA gives security clearance to Jet Airways 2.0

The CEO of Jet Airways 2.0 stated it was an emotional occasion for the entire Jet Airways family after the successful test flight.

“A very emotional moment for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies. This was a test flight, not a proving flight. The aircraft will position to

Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi,” Sanjiv Kapoor said.

The new promoters of Jet Airways recently received security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to begin commercial operations in the country.

“MHA gave security clearance to new promoters of Jet Airways last week. Jet Airways 2.0 plans to resume commercial flight operations in next few month,” MHA official to ANI.

On May 5, the airline flew a Hyderabad-Delhi positioning ferry flight for the first time since ceasing operations on April 17, 2019, due to bankruptcy.

“This is to clarify and reiterate that Jet Airways operated a test flight in Hyderabad earlier today, and a positioning ferry flight to Delhi thereafter. These were not Jet Airways’ proving flights. We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” spokesperson, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said.

Naresh Goyal, the airline’s founder, led the company for more than two decades before it went insolvent and was shut down permanently on April 17, 2019.

Jet Airways’ financial situation deteriorated in 2018, and the company declared a dismal financial outlook due to mounting losses.

“In March 2019 it was reported that nearly a quarter of Jet Airways’ planes were grounded due to unpaid lease rates. On 25 March 2019, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of directors,” said a former employee of jet airways.

However, the company is yet to clarify whether the airline is going to change the logo and colors of the entire fleet.

(with inputs from ANI)