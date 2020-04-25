The Ministry of Home Affairs in a late night order on Friday announced a new set of relaxations as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15.

In the latest order, all neighbourhood shops, standalone shops, and shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and all shops, except those in malls, outside the municipal limits have been allowed to operate.

On April 15, the government had notified the industries and commercial establishments which can open in certain zones where there are no or less Coronavirus cases.

These relaxations are given by the state governments depending on the situation in a particular area.

Use of masks, gloves and following social distancing norms is a must for workers in these establishments. Also, these can open only 50 per cent workforce.

Here’s the list of what reopens from today:

All shops in residential areas and neighbourhood markets will be open.

In rural and semi-rural areas, all shops and markets that are registered can open. Non-essentials can be sold in all kinds of shops

In urban areas, only standalone shops and residential shops can open. Non-essential goods can be sold provided the shop is in a residential area or is a standalone shop.

Salons, barber shops can reopen, but not, if it is in a market complex.

Standalone tailor shops in residential complexes can open.

Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, are allowed to open.

Services that are prohibited:

All cinema halls and mails

Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls

Shopping complexes

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

Liquor shops

The Government had on April 19 revised the list of economic activities and services allowed from April 20 in parts of the country least affected by the novel Coronavirus outbreak during the lockdown.

The lockdown was first announced on March 24 till April 14. It has been extended till May 3 as the number of Coronavirus cases rose in the country.