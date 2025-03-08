Menstrual leave: A step towards inclusivity or a hindrance to equality?

Coinciding with the International Women’s Day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a new policy granting female employees one day of paid menstrual leave per month, eliciting a range of responses.

This decision follows the Government of Odisha’s implementation of a similar one-day menstrual leave policy for both government and private-sector employees in August last year.

Advertisement

Reacting to the move, Akanksha Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant in a private firm, expressed her support.

Advertisement

“In my opinion, it’s essential for organizations to provide menstrual leave for a day or two. My company has introduced up to two days of leave, depending on the employee’s health condition.”

She further emphasized, “Menstrual leave should be made mandatory in every organization and should not be merged with medical or casual leaves, as it is a specific requirement that affects only female employees.”

Geeta Batra, an IT professional, highlighted the broader implications of such a policy. “Providing menstrual leave is more than just allowing rest; it’s about respect and recognizing women’s well-being,” she stated.

“By offering this support, employers empower women to recharge, return stronger, and perform at their best. Menstrual leave should not be viewed as a sign of physical or mental weakness but as an acknowledgment of the significant physiological changes women experience,” Batra added.

However, not everyone is in favour of this policy.

Linda Ashok, an academic counselor, criticized L&T’s move in a post on X, saying, “L&T has a workforce of 60,000, with women making up 9 per cent of the total employees. Offering one paid menstrual leave per month to this small fraction seems like a superficial and poorly planned strategy by S Subramanian to improve his reputation. Dysmenorrhea is more complex than this approach suggests.”

Sharing a similar viewpoint, Anooshka Soham Bathwal, a social entrepreneur, questioned whether this policy would truly promote inclusivity or create unintended consequences.

“L&T’s Menstrual Leave Policy: A Game Changer or a Double-Edged Sword? L&T joins companies like Zomato and Swiggy in recognizing menstrual health, aligning with policies seen in Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Taiwan. However, stigma still prevents many women from fully benefiting from such initiatives.”

She further pondered, “Is this a step toward genuine workplace inclusivity, or could it unintentionally impact hiring and career growth? The conversation has begun—will more companies follow?”

As the debate continues, the implementation of menstrual leave remains a polarizing topic, with strong opinions on both sides regarding its impact on workplace equality and employee well-being.