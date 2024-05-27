Melodrama: Sachdeva on Kejriwal seeking extension of bail

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter filed an application before the Supreme Court requesting extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo medical examinations, and termed it “melodrama”.

Referring to Kejriwal’s application before the Apex court on Monday, he said, “During the entire election campaign, Arvind Kejriwal remained perfectly healthy, but when it’s time to go to jail, his health has started deteriorating. Arvind Kejriwal only runs a shop of excuses and lies, so now he is creating new excuses to extend his interim bail.”

Attacking the Chief Minister, the Delhi BJP chief further said, “If he was so concerned about his health, then why did he campaign in Delhi for the INDI Alliance or AAP candidates ? Why did he go to Punjab for a three-day election campaign? His health was fine for election campaigning in Delhi, but when it’s time to go to jail, his health has deteriorated.”

Advertisement

“In the coming two-three days, it is possible that Kejriwal may fall while speaking on a stage or in a roadshow vehicle in Punjab, and we will be told that his sugar has dropped a lot or his ketones have worsened,” he said here.

Sachdeva asserted that the people of the country have now understood Kejriwal’s trickery very well, and they will vote for the development of Punjab as well in the general elections.

“No matter how many excuses Kejriwal makes to extend interim bail, he will have to go to jail. Those who have been looting Delhi’s treasury and Delhiites will not be spared,” he added.