Meiteis claim Kuki militants behind attack on CRPF jawan in Manipur

In the latest surge of violence in Manipur, a CRPF jawan, Ajoy Kumar Jha, was killed in a militant attack on Sunday, exacerbating the tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The attack, which took place in the Jiribam district, also resulted in injuries to three other security personnel.

Jha, aged 43, hailed from Bihar and was the driver of the team that came under attack during a search operation. The Meitei Alliance has strongly condemned the attack, attributing it to Chin-Kuki cross-border terrorists amidst the ongoing ethnic strife in the state.

The alliance emphasized that this incident is part of a broader pattern of violence that began with the ethnic cleansing of Meiteis from Kuki-dominated areas.

The current turmoil in Manipur has been marked by severe unrest, including a notable ambush on June 10, 2024, which seriously injured a security personnel on a routine check-up before the visit of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The death of Jha marks the 12th fatality among security personnel in similar attacks, highlighting the dangerous environment security forces face in the region.

In their statement, the Meitei Alliance criticized the Indian Government’s perceived indifference to the escalating violence and cross-border terrorism.

They expressed frustration over the government’s inadequate response to the situation and called for immediate and decisive action to curb the activities of terrorist groups and restore peace in Manipur.

The alliance urged the restoration of the rule of law to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

The situation remains tense as a massive search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack, with security forces on high alert to prevent further incidents.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has denounced the attack on a convoy of security officials in Jiribam, Manipur, which resulted in the death of a CRPF personnel.

She urged the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.