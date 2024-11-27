Mehtab Chandee takes oath as Gambegre Legislator

Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, officially became a legislator after taking the oath of office on Wednesday, administered by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas K. Sangma.

Representing the National People’s Party (NPP), she secured victory in the Gambegre by-election, a seat vacated by Congress leader Saleng Sangma after his election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. In her electoral debut, she defeated her closest competitor, Trinamool Congress candidate Sadhiarani M. Sangma, by a margin of 4,594 votes. Her win marks a milestone as she becomes the fourth woman in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The NPP’s strength in the house now stands at 32, consolidating the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance’s majority at 40 seats.

The Gambegre constituency has historically been a Congress stronghold, with Saleng Sangma holding it since its creation in 2013. Mehtab Chandee’s victory reflects a significant shift, attributed to her campaign promises of local development and the robust NPP network under her husband’s leadership.

This election also showcased a tough contest, especially with veteran political figures like Sadhiarani M. Sangma in the fray, but the BJP and Congress lagged behind with limited voter support.